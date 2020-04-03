Comox Valley RCMP seeking witnesses to Courtenay 7-Eleven robbery

The Comox Valley RCMP is requesting assistance from the public to help identify a suspect in a robbery that occurred early Friday morning (April 3) in Courtenay.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. a man entered the 7-Eleven the 400-block of Ryan Road and demanded all the money from behind the counter. The man was last seen in behind the business running toward Headquarters Road.

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian male wearing grey sweatpants, a white hoodie with grey sleeves, and a white/grey bandanna wrapped around his face.

“We believe that the suspect either got into a vehicle or fled on a bicycle after the robbery,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “The hoodie worn by the suspect is distinctive and we are hoping that someone saw this male before or after the robbery when his face was not covered.”

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321, or if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

