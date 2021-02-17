Comox Valley RCMP seeking witnesses after a report of a man following an 11-year-old boy

Comox Valley RCMP are asking for the public's assistance after a report of an 11-year-old boy being followed by a suspicious man on Hornby Island, on Feb. 16.

“At approximately 2:35 p.m. the 11-year old boy left the Outdoor Education Centre and was walking toward St. John Point when he noticed a red or brown truck that appeared to be following him,” said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni in a press release published on the RCMP website. “The boy started walking on a path away from the roadway while the truck parked at the side of the road, driver exited and walked along the same path behind the boy for about 100 yards until the boy started running.”

The man was described as Caucasian, 35-40 years old with stubble on his face and wearing baggy clothing. The truck appeared to be an 80s or early 90s Toyota pickup truck with rust along the wheel wells.

Anyone with information should contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2021-2439. To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

