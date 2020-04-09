Comox Valley RCMP see increase in non-violent family disputes during pandemic

"It's important to remember that help and support are still available for those who need it."

While the number of overall reports to Comox Valley RCMP, traffic complaints and shoplifting have decreased since the rise of COVID-19 in the Valley, there has been an increase to another police statistic.

Const. Monika Terragni, spokeswoman for the Comox Valley detachment said members have compared the statistics for the four weeks following March 12, 2020, to the same timeframe last year, and determined overall they are not seeing any increase in violent crime.

However, they have seen an increase in (non-violent) family disputes.

“The increase in family disputes was something we expected as a result of all the added stress to our residents and families being somewhat isolated during this pandemic,” she explained. “It’s important to remember that help and support are still available for those who need it.”

People that are in a situation with added stress, tension or violence may feel that there is no one to speak to or nowhere to turn, added Terragni.

RELATED: Comox Valley RCMP taking precautions in response to COVID-19

In case of emergency, call 9-1-1, or other services such as the crisis line at the Lilli House: 250-338-1227 (24hrs/day, seven days/week); Community Based Victim Services: 250-338-7575 (Monday to Friday); Police- Based Victim Services: 250-334-5979 (24hrs/day, seven days/week) or the local RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-338-1321.

Terragni said the members of the Comox Valley RCMP Special Victims Unit are closely monitoring all of the domestic violence and child abuse that has been reported in the Comox Valley. The investigations remain a national and local priority.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record