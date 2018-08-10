Comox Valley RCMP searching for 22-year-old missing man

The Comox Valley RCMP are looking for information regarding the disappearance of Ezra Bukach.
Bukach, 22, was last seen on Aug. 9 at approximately 7:30 a.m. on 6th Street in Courtenay. He was headed to Royston where he would be working; however, he never showed up.
His girlfriend Shaelynne Bood said this is out of character for him. She added on a Facebook post he was last seen driving a work truck, a 2006 GMC Sierra one tonne diesel, with BC Licence plate AM3617.
The truck has JMR logos and was pulling a surfwood trailer. She noted JMR has two other trucks in the Comox Valley area – one white with a smaller trailer and a grey one with logos.
Bukach is described as follows:
• Caucasian
• Currently wearing contacts; not glasses
• 6’0, about 150lbs
• Shoulder length brown hair, usually worn down
• Blue eyes
• Wearing a dirty brown t-shirt with colourful board shorts and beige work boots
If you have any information regarding Bukach, contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.
– With files from the Comox Valley RCMP