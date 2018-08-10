Comox Valley RCMP searching for 22-year-old missing man

Ezra Bukach did not show up to his work site Thursday

The Comox Valley RCMP are looking for information regarding the disappearance of Ezra Bukach.

Bukach, 22, was last seen on Aug. 9 at approximately 7:30 a.m. on 6th Street in Courtenay. He was headed to Royston where he would be working; however, he never showed up.

His girlfriend Shaelynne Bood said this is out of character for him. She added on a Facebook post he was last seen driving a work truck, a 2006 GMC Sierra one tonne diesel, with BC Licence plate AM3617.

The truck has JMR logos and was pulling a surfwood trailer. She noted JMR has two other trucks in the Comox Valley area – one white with a smaller trailer and a grey one with logos.

Bukach is described as follows:

• Caucasian

• Currently wearing contacts; not glasses

• 6’0, about 150lbs

• Shoulder length brown hair, usually worn down

• Blue eyes

• Wearing a dirty brown t-shirt with colourful board shorts and beige work boots

If you have any information regarding Bukach, contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

– With files from the Comox Valley RCMP