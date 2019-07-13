Comox Valley RCMP pull over dozen-plus impaired drivers in busy month

Police stopped several drivers in areas associated with criminal or drug activity

In June, Comox Valley RCMP report in a news release that over thirteen people were issued 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions and had the vehicle they were driving impounded for 30 days as the result of driving while being impaired by alcohol.

Several of these vehicle stops took place in areas where front-line members were actively patrolling due to a heightened concern of criminal and/or drug activity. (multi-files)

BC Hydro Scam in the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley RCMP received several reports from people who said that they had received phone calls from someone claiming to represent BC Hydro demanding payment for accounts in arrears. The person claiming to represent BC Hydro was requesting payment in the form of prepaid credit cards. BC Hydro does not take payment in the form of cash or prepaid credit cards.

For more information about this scam, please visit the BC Hydro website or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Found property being held by the RCMP

The Comox Valley RCMP often takes calls reporting found property. If the owner cannot be located, the property is held for 90 days awaiting claim. Currently, the Comox Valley RCMP is holding onto the following unclaimed property:

Three wheel rims, found on Puntledge Road in May 2019 (Ref. Comox Valley 2019-6648)

Child’s 8 speed mountain bike, found in some bushes on Noel Avenue (Ref. Comox Valley 2019-9779)

If you think these items belong to you, please call the Comox Valley RCMP within 14 days.

Comox Valley man charged with break-and-enter

On June 13, 2019 at 5:45 a.m. Comox Valley RCMP front-line members were called to a break-and-enter on the 600-block of 17th Street in Courtenay. At the scene, a man was observed jumping over a railing and running away. RCMP Police Dog Services was called to assist and the man was tracked and quickly located by Police Service Dog, Hammer. David White has been charged with break-and-enter, obstructing a police officer and possession of stolen property.

The public can help

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, or any other crime, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.