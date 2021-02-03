RCMP want to get more information about two reports of a woman possibly in distress inside a vehicle. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP looking into ‘woman in distress’ calls

Police are looking for a grey Chrysler sedan, perhaps five to seven years old

  • Feb. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP are trying to a check, with the public’s help, into circumstances around calls concerning a woman in distress inside a vehicle.

They received two reports of the suspicious circumstances in Courtenay on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2, a caller saw a vehicle travelling in the area of Lockwell Road and Fraser Road with a woman inside who was crying, asking for help and possibly trying to get out of the vehicle. Police received another call from the same period of time with a similar report of a female in the front passenger seat of a vehicle apparently in distress.

“The observations of these two callers might not be anything untoward; however, after two calls of a similar nature, our level of concern is such that we would like to locate the vehicle as soon as possible so we can confirm this woman is all right,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for Comox Valley RCMP.

Police are looking for a grey Chrysler sedan, approximately five to seven years old and possibly a 300 or 500 model, with a B.C. licence plate similar to MT7611.

The woman has been described as Caucasian, possibly in her 30s, with long dark hair, while the driver has been described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, possibly wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP immediately at 250-338-1321. If anyone sees the vehicle matching the description and someone inside appears to be in distress, the witness should call 911 right away.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
Quesnel council hits pause on whitewater plans
Next story
Rustad pursues vaccination shift explanation

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Crossroads Cannabis to have public hearing

    A public hearing is set for Crossroads Cannabis on Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., under the Village of Burns Lake liquor and cannabis policy, to collect the views of residents regarding the "Crossroads Cannabis" cannabis license application to operate a non-medical cannabis retail store at Unit A 166 Highway 16, which was previously the KFC.

  • Hope through ALS clinincal trials needed in the province, says B.C. man

    Greg Gowe, diagnosed with ALS calls on the government for better treatment options

  • OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: A plant-rich diet is good for people, and the planet

    The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated individual action, such as staying home and washing hands, in order to reduce harm to the greater community during a time of crisis.

  • Wood heating replacement rebate values increase

    Goal is to reduce particulate matter in the air

  • Housing policy adopted by Houston council

    Just in time for last week being Literacy Week, January 24 to January 31, the Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre and Houston Link to Learning put up temporary "story walk" signs in Steelhead Park and the Duck Pond Walking Trails to help entertain and build literacy skills among younger readers.

  • Buck Flats road to see increased traffic until March 31

    The District of Houston is notifying residents of an increase in industrial, especially logging traffic between January 25 and March 31. The traffic will be turning on to the Buck Flats road at the intersection at six kilometres and down the hill to the Rabbit Trail. The additional traffic will be due to a temporary seasonal intersection at six kilometres then travelling northbound to the highway. "The intersection will be marked with signage indicating the activity, and there are adequate sightlines at the intersection for the road speeds," said the District's Facebook post. According to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the spot is just below where the trails' parking lot turns in. "Please use caution and watch for trucks. Be uber cautious on those two tight corners - going up and down. Other years it was not a big problem as the road was very well maintained while logging traffic was involved. Heads up everyone!" said an email update from the ski club. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

  • Omineca Ski Club Sasquatch’s OOOHFR challenge participation

    Club President Agathe Bernard found Randy the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) Sasquatch putting in time to finish his Omineca Outsider Open Happy Faces Races (OOOHFR) challenge and posted the photo on the club's Facebook page. The club is encouraging members to participate in the OOOHFR challenge and get a selfie with the Sasquatch if they happen to spot him on the trails. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)