Comox Valley RCMP looking for suspect who exposed himself

Police are looking for a suspect who has exposed himself in the Miracle Beach area

The Comox Valley RCMP has received three reports of a suspicious man allegedly exposing himself in the Miracle Beach area.

In each case, the male is reportedly seen with his pants down around his ankles, touching himself in an indecent manner. This has been occurring during the daylight hours at the Miracle Beach Provincial Park.

“We would like anyone who witnesses suspicious or indecent behaviour like this to call 911 and make a report, so police can get to the area right away,” said Cst. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

In each report, the suspect was associated with a two-tone grey pickup truck. One witness described him as a middle-aged Caucasian man with a crew cut and salt/pepper hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit their website at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/.

Comox Valley Record