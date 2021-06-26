Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing person

Ami Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay in early June

Police are trying to locate 30-year old Ami Guthrie. Photo supplied

Comox Valley RCMP is looking for the public’s help in locating a person not seen since early June.

Ami Guthrie, 30, was last seen in Courtenay on June 2.

Someone posted about the disappearance on social media recently, and after it was shared throughout the community, her disappearance was reported to police, according to Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“It’s important for anyone with information to call police directly,” she said.

Guthrie is approximately 5’7 tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last believed to be wearing black leggings with a dark windbreaker and carrying a brown/tan shoulder bag.

Anyone who sees Ami Guthrie or knows where she may be, should call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

