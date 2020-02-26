Comox Valley RCMP issue warrant for the arrest of alleged thief

The Comox Valley RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Richard Humphreys.

Richard Humphreys is wanted for numerous theft-related charges.

Humphreys is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property (under $5,000) and credit card fraud.

Humphreys is described as six feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and cite file number 2020-1768.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

