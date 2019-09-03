Comox Valley RCMP issue arrest warrant for alleged dealer

Comox Valley RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Tyler Sherwin, who is facing a couple of drug-related offences.

Tyler Sherman is wanted for a pair of drug-related charges. Photo supplied

Sherwin is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, as well as possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information on Sherwin’s whereabouts can call the RCMP at 250-338-1321 and cite file number 2019-4528.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/