Comox Valley RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of 62-year-old Donald Madson, who is wanted on one count of theft under $5,000.

Madsen is described as five-foot-11, 144 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Madsen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and cite file number 2019-17439.

