Comox Valley RCMP impound six vehicles in six days in May

Local police were six for six recently when it came to vehicle impounds.

Comox Valley RCMP municipal traffic unit and frontline members were busy impounding vehicles for excessive speeding in the area over a six-day stretch in May.

Between May 15 and 20, six drivers saw their vehicles impounded for seven-days periods.

“We are out in the Comox Valley looking for these excessive speeders,” Cpl. Brad Matchett, Comox Valley RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit, said in a news release. “There have been fewer vehicles on our roads since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, our commitment to keep the roads safe has not changed, nor have the consequences for driving dangerously.”

The drivers caught were found travelling in excess of speed limits in the following areas:

• Ryan Road, 107km/hr in 60km/hr zone (the driver also did not have a licence);

• Inland Island Highway, 148km/hr in a 90km/hr zone;

• Guthrie Road, 97km/hr in a 50km/hr zone;

• Lazo Road, 115km/hr in a 50km/hr zone (riding a motorcycle without a motorcycle licence);

• Lazo Road, 107km/hr in a 50km/hr zone; and

• Anderton Road, 145km/hr in an 80km/hr zone (this new driver also earned himself a three-day licence suspension as a result of alcohol consumption).

In addition to the seven-day vehicle impound, a fine for excessive speeding can range between $368 and $483.

For more information on fines and points for traffic offences in B.C., see https://www.icbc.com/driver-licensing/tickets/Pages/fines-points-offences.aspx

