Comox Valley RCMP briefs

Attempts to evade police thwarted

On Sept. 1, a frontline member of the Comox Valley RCMP was out in Royston looking for a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The member located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop; however, the driver failed to stop and allegedly drove around the police vehicle. The frontline member located the vehicle again; however, this time, the driver accelerated and smashed into the police vehicle. The driver tried to evade police for a third time; however, reversed the vehicle into a ditch and ended up stuck. A 45-year old Comox Valley woman was arrested and will be facing multiple charges. She has an upcoming court date. (2020-14293)

Suspicious Fires

On Sept. 4, two suspicious fires were reported to the Comox Valley RCMP. At 9:34 p.m. frontline members of the Comox Valley RCMP were called to the 700-block of Fitzgerald Ave., after a report that someone had lit garbage on fire. Later, at approximately 11 p.m. frontline members went to the alley between Fitzgerald Avenue and Cumberland Road, after a report of another dumpster being on fire. Both fires caused minimal damage; however, they had the potential to get out of control and catch surrounding buildings on fire. (2020-14505) (2020-14508)

Back to School

Children are back in school as of Sept. 10, so the Comox Valley RCMP is reminding the motoring public to be vigilant and use extra caution driving through the school zones. The speed limit in a school zone, unless otherwise posted, is 30 km/h between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday throughout the school year from September to the end of June. The speed limit near a playground is 30 km/h from dawn to dusk every day of the year.

Assistance from residents leads to arrest

On Sept. 1, at approximately 4:40 a.m. frontline members of the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a report of someone looking into vehicles and possibly trying to break into them. As members arrived in the area where the suspect was last seen (200-block of Fitzgerald Avenue, Courtenay), a passerby pointed them in the right direction. A 21-year old man from the Comox Valley was arrested and several items believed to be stolen were found in his possession. He has an upcoming court date. (2020-14242)

***

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, or any other crime, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.

–Comox Valley RCMP

Comox Valley Record