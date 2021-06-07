Comox Valley politicians lend support to logging protests

A trio of Comox Valley politicians headed to Fairy Creek Monday to support the protest of old-growth logging in the area near Port Renfrew.

From left: CVRD Area A director Daniel Arbour, Area B director Arzeena Hamir and Comox Coun. Nicole Minions have gone to Fairy Creek Monday to support old-growth logging protests. Photo supplied

“We are lending our support as people who understand the threat that logging has to our watershed,” said Arzeena Hamir, Area B director of the Comox Valley Regional District. She is joined by Area A director Daniel Arbour, and Comox Coun. Nicole Minions. “Our own Comox Lake and Langley Lake drinking water sources are under threat. We need to do forestry differently in B.C. This is not the legacy we want to leave our children and grandchildren.”

Hundreds of people have gathered in the area around Fairy Creek. Police have made many arrests since enforcing a court injunction that prohibits blockades on a tree farm licence.

According to the Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page, 70 per cent of the cut blocks in the Caycuse watershed have been destroyed.

