Comox Valley non-profit hopes to tap into orchard potential

The LUSH Valley Food Action Society has proposed to partner with the City to manage McPhee Meadows — riverfront property in the Old Orchard area, donated by the family of the late Bob McPhee — as an educational/demonstration community orchard. The society envisions an outdoor classroom and experiential learning space. Ideally, a plan would be ready by early next year for planting and pruning.

Courtenay council deferred the request to await details in a staff report.

“This is an excellent project, and happy to support it going forward,” Coun. Doug Hillian said at the Oct. 5 meeting, noting the orchard potential.

“We’re so lucky to have LUSH Valley in town, wanting to create these potential partnerships and wiling to do a lot of the leg work for us,” Morin said.

Home Occupation Regulations

•Council gave second reading to a zoning amendment bylaw to update regulations concerning home-based businesses. Regulations drafted in 2007 had supported commercial areas and the downtown by restricting the types of businesses that could work from home.

“When compared with Comox and Cumberland, the businesses allowed in Courtenay are the most restrictive,” a staff report states.

At a previous meeting, council approved a motion from Wendy Morin to explore options to expand permitted home occupations to include hairdressing, dog grooming, counselling, massage, acupuncture and other such businesses that do not create additional noise and parking challenges. Her motion stemmed from a request from the Comox Valley Home-Based Business Association for an amendment to zoning bylaws to allow a greater number of people to operate businesses at home.

A public hearing will be held before council considers third reading.

Final adoption

•Council adopted bylaws to permit a secondary suite at 1520 Thorpe Ave, and a 118-unit rental apartment building at 1025 Ryan Rd. near Superstore.

Comox Valley Record