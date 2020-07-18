Comox Valley MPs want feds to stabilize child care sector

NPD MPs are calling on the federal government to invest in a universal child care and early learning system. (Black Press File Photo)

As businesses and the economy continue to re-open, New Democrat MPs are calling on the federal government to invest in building a universal child care and early learning system that delivers the help families need to go back to work.

New Democrat members from Vancouver Island are urging the Liberal government to invest funds in order to stabilize the child care sector across the country, to help providers following health directives and to create new, affordable licensed child care spaces across the country.

“Canadians have been through a lot in the last few weeks. As people begin to go back to work we have to make sure they’re getting the support they need,” said NDP MP Gord Johns (Courtenay–Alberni). “Liberals have been promising child care since 1993 – that’s 26 years! Enough is enough. It’s time for the Liberals to stop making empty promises and actually make meaningful investments in child care.”

New Democrats are calling on the government to finally begin working with the provinces, territories, and Indigenous governments to establish national, affordable universal child care.

“We know that a lack of suitable, affordable child care affects women in particular,” said NDP MP Rachel Blaney (North Island– Powell River). “They represent half the work force and more in some of the hardest hit sectors. The government needs to invest in child care so that moms are able to rejoin the workforce and help our economy recover.”

Johns’ and Blaney’s NDP MP colleague Alistair MacGregor (Cowichan–Malahat–Langford) also pointed the sector’s role in the economy.

“Child care is essential to restarting the economy,” he said. “Parents are under even more pressure than usual because many child care providers have reduced their capacity due to physical distancing measures and schools may remain closed in the coming months. The government has to help families by ensuring child care is available and affordable to everyone in Canada.”

