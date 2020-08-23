Comox Valley moving to Stage 3 water restrictions

The move is timed to coincide with upcoming BC Hydro maintenance

The Comox Valley Water System will move to Stage 3 water restrictions beginning Sept. 1 through to Sept. 28.

BC Hydro will be draining a penstock for planned maintenance repairs as it does each September, which requires the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) to move to its emergency back-up pump station to draw water from the Puntledge River for the entire duration.

While BC Hydro conducts this type of maintenance work, a higher stage of water restrictions is required in order to ensure there is enough water available for indoor use and firefighting.

During Stage 3 water restrictions, residential lawn and garden watering with a sprinkler is not permitted at any time. Residents are also prohibited from pressure washing driveways and boulevards; filling a swimming pool, hot tub or garden pond; or washing a vehicle or boat other than in a commercial car wash or car dealership.

A person may:

Water trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables on any day between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. if watering is done by hand-held container or a hand-held hose equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle.

Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables by hand-held container or a hand-held hose equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle during installation and at any time during the following 24 hours after installation is completed.

Use micro-irrigation or drip-irrigation systems to water trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables on any day between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Water all-weather playing fields at any time, but only if failure to do so will result in a permanent loss of plant material.

Use water to wash sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, exterior windows, or exterior building surfaces, but only if necessary for applying a product such as paint, preservative, and stucco, preparing a surface prior to paving or repointing bricks, or if required by law to comply with health or safety regulations.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during these Stage 3 restrictions,” said Mike Herschmiller, Manager of Water Services. “We know it’s a significant period of time but we depend on everyone’s compliance to ensure our back-up system is able to provide enough water during this four-week stretch.”

For more details about permitted and prohibited activities under Stage 3 visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions.

Stage 3 restrictions apply to the Town of Comox, City of Courtenay and the Comox Valley Water Local Service Area.

