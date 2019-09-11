Comox Valley motorcycle service shop finding the groove

Although Graydon Peebles and his partner Isha Matious-Gibbs haven’t done a lot of riding on their motorcycles lately, they’re okay with staying put for a while.

That’s because, for the past nine months, Peebles has spent long days and long nights along with Matious-Gibbs working on Boot Hill Performance LTD, a performance-oriented American V-twin motorcycle service and repair shop.

With 10 years of both aftermarket and dealership experience diagnosing, severing and preparing motorcycles, Comox Valley-born Peebles knew he always wanted to open his own shop.

“(Having a shop) has always been the back of my head. I really wanted it to be done right.”

Matious-Gibbs noted customer service has always been a priority for the shop.

“We really want to provide great customer service – it’s something that has always stood out. Sometimes Graydon will work until midnight just to make sure the work gets done. We believe in keeping good work at a reasonable price.”

Peebles, who received his training at GPRC Fairview in Alberta, is approved to do warranty repairs on Harley Davidson bikes.

For many Harley riders who wanted warranty-approved work done to their bike, they would either have to ride down to Victoria or have a trailer shuttle-service their bike at an additional cost. Now, those services are available in the Valley.

“I’ve been watching the market for quite some time and have seen some shops come and go, so I wanted to make sure it was the right time (to open).”

Ever since Boot Hill Performance opened in March, Peebles said he has been busy with appointments but added he will also make time for those travelling through the Valley who may need a repair on their bike.

There are currently three lifts in the shop for bikes, but said he’s looking at a fourth lift specifically for trikes which are growing in popularity.

Another goal of the business is to create a space for the larger community, added Matious-Gibbs.

“It’s important for both of us to be good neighbours. We’ve tossed around the idea of creating a space for the bike community; it’s a great way to meet people.”

Following their soft opening in March, the pair officially opened the shop in early July where they hosted a BBQ and raised $450 for You Are Not Alone.

Looking ahead, Peebles would like to continue to grow his business and perhaps look at increasing his staff, along with selling logo merchandise.

For more information, contact Boot Hill Performance at 2729 Moray Ave., 250-871-6686 or boothillperformance@gmail.com.

