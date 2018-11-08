Comox Valley man to remain in custody while awaiting next court appearance

Troy Hardy has consented to remain in custody pending a bail hearing

Troy Hardy appeared in Courtenay Law Courts over video on Thursday.

Hardy is currently in custody in the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Victoria and has been charged with six offences in connection with an incident on Oct. 27 in Courtenay. The charges include sexual assault, assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, forcible confinement without lawful authority, criminal harassment and breach of undertaking or recognizance.

Hardy has consented to remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the Courtenay Law Courts at 9:30 a.m.