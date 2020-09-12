Lotto 6/49

Comox Valley Lotto 6/49 ticket worth big bucks

Someone smiling after Saturday, Sept. 12 draw

Someone who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in the Comox Valley for the Saturday, Sept. 12 draw has reason to smile.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation official website, playnow.com, a ticket worth $76,197.70 for matching five of the six numbers, plus the bonus number, was purchased in Comox.

The numbers for the Sept. 12 Lotto 6/49 were 5, 13, 19, 37, 42 and 45. The bonus number was 40.

The Comox ticket was one of four tickets to split the 5/6 + bonus prize pool, along with a ticket purchased in Port Coquitlam, one in Ontario, and one in Quebec.

The jackpot of $18,243,990.50, for matching all six numbers, was won by a single ticket purchased in the Maritimes.

ALSO: Islander wins half a million dollars

terry.farrell@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
Grand Forks residents told to pick up trash attracting bears to Eagle Ridge trail
Next story
Upgrades to fish habitat in Sidney won’t meet deadline

Just Posted

Most Read