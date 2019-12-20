Comox Valley kettle campaign challenged to reach goal

The Comox Valley branch of the Salvation Army is about $70,000 short of its $300,000 target with only a few days remaining in this year's Christmas Kettle campaign.

Contributions enable the Sally Ann to continue operating programs such as substance abuse recovery, housing supports, job and skills training, and budgeting and education classes. These programs help people find a way out of poverty, permanently.

Beyond donating to kettles, FilltheKettle.com enables donations through mobile devices or computers.