Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation Golf Classic ready to tee off

The Como Valley Healthcare Foundation Golf Classic charity golf tournament will be held at Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community on Friday June 15 with the primary goal to raise funds for the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation (CVHF) to enhance our local healthcare system.

Patti Fletcher (Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation Board Member), left, presented Dermot Kelly (Island Healthâ€™s Executive Director of Geography 1) with a golf prize at last yearâ€™s 26th Annual St. Josephâ€™s Hospital Foundation Golf Classic at Crown Isle (submitted photo).Patti Fletcher (Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation Board Member), left, presented Dermot Kelly (Island Health’s Executive Director of Geography 1) with a golf prize at a previous Foundation Golf Classic at Crown Isle (submitted photo).

Through generous donations, CVHF has been able to fund more than $13 million dollars to support the purchase of vital medical technology, physical space upgrades, capital projects, patient comfort items and staff education since 1993.

This annual charity golf event is now in its 28th year and plays an instrumental role in both raising money, and also in communicating the role the foundation plays in improving healthcare in our community.

In previous years, this event saw an outpouring of spirit and support from local businesses and residents. The past title sponsors, organizers, participants, and the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation are to be commended for their diligent hard work and efforts to ensure the success and longevity of the tournament and fundraising activities. They were instrumental in making this event a community tradition and made it possible for the CVHF to enhance the lives of many by improving health care in the Comox Valley.

“We’re honoured to take the torch as title sponsor for this long-running successful golf tournament,” said Dave Proctor, owner and managing broker at RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realty (Courtenay & Comox).

“Our offices in the Comox Valley are already working hard to help take this premiere event to new heights.”

The day will include 18 holes of golf at Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community, with plenty of fun hole events & hole-in-one contests. Golf will be followed by dinner, silent and live auctions with some fantastic prizes; $175 per person registration fee.

You can register for this event online by logging on to the Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community website at crownisle.com