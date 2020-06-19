Comox Valley grad parade routes and traffic advisory

Three high schools in the Comox Valley will conduct a drive-up ceremony Saturday. Black Press file photo

Secondary school graduating students will be participating in a unique graduation ceremony in personal vehicles June 20 between 1:30 and 3 p.m. at various locations throughout the Comox Valley.

In order to follow the Provincial Health Officer’s guidelines of gatherings of no more than 50 people, each of the respective secondary schools – G.P Vanier, Highland and Mark R. Isfeld – will conduct a drive-up ceremony to ensure social distancing restrictions are respected and maintained.

After graduates receive their graduation package at each of the respective schools, graduates may then partake in a vehicle parade near their school community. Pedestrians are encouraged to line one of the routes to cheer the Class of 2020. Please obey safety regulations and maintain a safe distance away from vehicle traffic.

The Comox Valley RCMP and the school district are asking all motorists driving within the vicinity of any of the secondary schools on Saturday to proceed with caution, to anticipate delays as traffic may be moving slower than usual, and to offer smiles and waves of support to all our graduating students.

The Class of 2020 vehicle convoy graduation ceremony times and routes are as follows:

Georges P. Vanier Secondary Ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m.

• Exit Vanier thru the Comox Valley Sports Centre parking lot

• Left on Vanier Drive

• Left on Headquarters Road

• Right on Old Island Hwy (Hwy 19A)

• Right into Lewis Park Loop for a photo opportunity

• Right on 5th Street

• Procced to top of 5th Street

• Once at top of 5th Street, graduates can depart/return home.

Highland Secondary Ceremony starts at 2 p.m.

• Turn right onto Pritchard Road from Highland parking lot

• Take first right at the Comox Airport roundabout onto Knight Road

• Proceed to end onto Lazo Road

• Turn right to continue on Lazo Road and follow to the intersection of Torrence Road

• Turn left onto Torrance Road

• Turn right onto Balmoral Avenue

• Turn left onto Pritchard Road

• Veer right onto Comox Avenue and proceed to Anderton Road

• Once at Anderton Road, graduates may depart/return home.

Mark R. Isfeld Secondary Ceremony starts at 2:30 p.m.

• Turn right onto Lerwick after leaving the bus loop

• Turn right on Valleyview Drive proceed to the 4-way stop at Hobson Avenue

• Turn right on Hobson Avenue, right on 10th Street East

• Right on Sitka Avenue, which flows into Malahat Drive

• Proceed on Malahat Drive to Lerwick

• Once at Lerwick, graduates may depart/return home.

Comox Valley Record