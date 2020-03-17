Comox Valley governments set up level two emergency centre

The Comox Valley local governments are taking precautionary measures in support of the Public Health Agency of Canada and the BC Ministry of Health and their efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

At a Comox Valley pandemic regional collaboration meeting on Monday, March 16 representatives from the CVRD, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland and City of Courtenay decided that on Tuesday, March 17, a regional level 2 emergency operations centre will be established to support public health and the Vancouver Island Health Authority.

“The activation of this EOC is a measure to help centralize messages to the public and support the direction of the Ministry of Health,” CVRD Chief Administrative Officer and EOC Director Russell Dyson said. “Every measure being put in place is to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 and undertake the necessary steps to help protect our community the best we can. The abundance of work within the EOC will be completed remotely reducing time, resources and potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Emergency Operations team with representatives from the CVRD, City of Courtenay, Town of Comox and Village of Cumberland are working together to collaborate on response measures and best practices. The EOC is standing by if support is requested at the federal or provincial level and information will continue to be shared as it comes available at: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/covid19.

Comox Valley Record