Comox Valley going to next phase of water restrictions

Forecast for water supply projections through September is well below normal

Water restrictions are going to Stage 2 for the Comox Valley. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Comox Valley water system will move to Stage 2 water restrictions beginning Thursday, July 23 to coincide with BC Hydro’s planned water flow reduction in the Puntledge River.

Under Stage 2 water restrictions, watering days are:

• Tuesdays and Saturdays for even-numbered addresses from 6-8 a.m. and 8-10 p.m.

• Wednesdays and Sundays for odd-numbered addresses from 6-8 a.m. and 8-10 p.m.

There are no sprinklers permitted for lawn or garden watering on Mondays, Thursdays or Fridays.

Residents connected to the Comox Valley Water System rely on water drawn from the Puntledge River downstream of Comox Lake Reservoir. BC Hydro reduces the amount of water it releases down the Puntledge River to protect fish habitat and ensure there is enough water storage available to last the summer and early fall.

BC Hydro’s water supply projections from now until September are forecasted to be well below average. As a result they will be decreasing their water flow rate to conserve water to early fall. Under the CVRD’s water use agreement with BC Hydro this change in flow automatically triggers Stage 2 water restrictions for the Comox Valley Water System. The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) will be working closely with BC Hydro to monitor the situation and will update residents as needed.

Stage 2 restrictions apply to the Town of Comox, City of Courtenay and the Comox Valley Water Local Service Area. For more information about permitted activities under Stage 2 see the schedule below or visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions.

