Comox Valley Food Bank set to reopen

The Comox Valley Food Bank is set to reopen after closing due to concerns around COVID-19. File photo

Following the closure of the Comox Valley Food Bank earlier this week, the organization announced it will be reopening its doors.

On March 24, the agency announced its closure. They had hoped to stay open in order to serve vulnerable people, but because of health concerns, a drop-off in donations as well as visits from people needing food, they made the decision to close.

At the time, president Mitch Moncrieff told The Record it was a difficult decision, but they felt the need to socially isolate in response to government calls put the organization in a position where they felt the responsible thing to do was to close.

In a social media post late March 27, the food bank announced it is reopening its doors on March 30 at 9:30 a.m.

“We ask for your patience as we implement new provincial health authority protocols that will significantly change the way in which we distribute food to our clients,” noted the post. “However, these new protocols are necessary and will help to ensure your safety as well as the safety of our staff and volunteers.”

“We look forward to opening and once again providing this much needed essential service to our citizens of the Comox Valley.”

The agency asks anyone planning to use the food bank to bring proper identification along with bags or something to carry good inside.

They will continue to be open regular hours Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Comox Valley Food Bank is located at 1491 McPhee Ave. They also noted on social media anyone interested in dropping off donations should call the office at 250-338-0615.

