Comox Valley fire department ready for Fire Prevention Week

Fire prevention week is a good time to switch out the batteries on your smoke detectors. (submitted)

Comox Valley Fire Departments are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years—to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, ‘Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!’

The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Data from Statistics Canada show that the number of structure fires declined by 26 per cent between 2005 and 2014. However, residential fires consistently accounted for roughly six of every 10 structural fires during that period. According to StatsCan, cooking equipment and smokers’ material caused approximately six of every 10 residential fires.

“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy.

“In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.”

While NFPA and your Comox Valley Fire Departments are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Jim Lariviere, chair of the Comox Valley Fire Chiefs Association.

“No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

Comox Valley Fire Departments are hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign. Check with local fire department in your area.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.

