Comox Valley Farmers Market secures space

Starting Saturday, Oct. 31, the Comox Valley Farmers Market will expand its boundaries to a limited area of the parking lot between the Native Sons Hall and the Sid Williams Theatre. Island Health has approved a COVID safety plan.

Starting Saturday and continuing until April 3, the Comox Valley Farmers Market will operate at the Native Sons Hall and the parking lot between the hall and the Sid Williams Theatre. (File photo)

Starting Saturday, Oct. 31, the Comox Valley Farmers Market will expand its boundaries to a limited area of the parking lot between the Native Sons Hall and the Sid Williams Theatre. Island Health has approved a COVID safety plan.

The CV Farmers Market Association had asked the City to find a semi-permanent space to hold its weekly fall and winter markets between Oct. 17 and April 3. Staff deemed the Native Sons Hall to be the most viable location because it is zoned for a farmers market, which will use three-quarters of the parking lot.

“I think it’s going to be especially positive, not only for food security and downtown businesses, but also for keeping our community connected,” Coun. David Frisch said Monday, Oct. 26 at committee of the whole.

•The Hot Meal program run by the LUSH Valley Food Action Society will continue to run out of the kitchen in the lower Filberg Centre until Dec. 31, while its Hamper program can utilize the adjacent lounge area in the lower Filberg Centre until the same date. The arrangement is short-term as the Evergreen Club hopes to resume programming in the same space in January. Coun. Doug Hillian credited City staff for responding in a timely manner to requests during the coronavirus pandemic.

•Council endorsed a resolution from Will Cole-Hamilton for the City to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as its framework for Indigenous reconciliation. As per a second endorsed resolution, the City will work with the K’ómoks First Nation to develop a program to educate City staff about UNDRIP, and the history and culture of the KFN.

•The Courtenay branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Vancouver Island, which has terminated its lease and vacated the premises at 243-4th St., requested rent relief from the City. Council approved a $2,338.60 grant from the gaming fund to cover 75 per cent of rental costs for April, May and June to help the non-profit with rent shortfalls due to the impact of the pandemic.

Comox Valley Record