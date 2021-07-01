Comox Valley COVID-19 vaccination clinic moved to Florence Filberg Centre

The Comox Valley COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic has been moved to the Florence Filberg Centre at 411 Anderton Avenue in Courtenay until further notice. Photo by Terry Farrell

Anyone in the Comox Valley with a COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduled for July 1-5 is being directed to the new location, at the Florence Filberg Centre (411 Anderton Ave.) in Courtenay.

The move was necessitated after several days of closures at the Glacier Gardens (Comox) location. The intense heat wave experienced in the community during the week forced the closures at the Glacier Gardens site. The air conditioning at the Florence Filberg location makes it a desireable site.

“They weren’t able to keep (Glacier Gardens) cool on our hot days,” said Christina Lumley, Island Health director of mass immunization. “We moved here last night (Thursday) and we are happy to be in the air-conditioned space.”

It is unknown as to whether the Filberg Centre location will be permanent.

“We haven’t reached that decision yet,” said Lumley. “So stay tuned. What we are saying now is from now until the 5th (of July), we are operating out of here, and then we are going to look at further steps to be able to continue to deliver the vaccines over the summer.”

Lumley said the Filberg location is not taking walk-ups for those who have already had Glacier Gardens appointments cancelled from earlier in the week.

“Anyone with appointments from today until the 5th, their appointments are still valid; it will happen here,” she said. “But what we are running into is people who had their appointments cancelled in the afternoons over the past few days who are coming here hoping to get in, looking to drop in. We unfortunately don’t have the capacity to accommodate that.”

Anyone with cancelled appointments will be contacted directly by Island Health to reschedule.

“We acknowledge this may be frustrating for some people and we ask for patience and understanding as we move through the effects of this extreme weather event and plan to continue immunizations through the summer,” said a statement released by Island Health. “We also want to acknowledge and thank our staff and volunteers for continuing to adapt during these recent challenges.

“The health and safety of our clients, staff and volunteers is a top priority for Island Health. Island Health will continue to carefully monitor the situation and conditions at all immunization clinics. Please continue to monitor islandhealth.ca and our social media for the latest updates.”

The Record will provide an update regarding the long-term plan for local immunization once it becomes available.

