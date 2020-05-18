Comox Valley conservation groups supported by Pacific Salmon Foundation

Several conservation groups in the Comox Valley are being supported by the Pacific Salmon Foundation, which is awarding $1.2 million to 117 grassroots salmon projects around B.C.

The groups include:

•Oyster River Enhancement Society in Black Creek: $4,900 for new equipment;

•Project Watershed Society, Courtenay: $1,500 for volunteer training and equipment to identify forage fish spawning beaches in the Northern Salish Sea;

•Project Watershed: $6,382 for riparian habitat restoration and reed canary grass removal in Mallard Creek;

•Millard-Piercy Watershed Stewards in Courtenay: $12,636 for Piercy Basin habitat assessment;

•Fanny Bay Salmonid Enhancement Society: $1,500 for River Never Sleeps Festival;

•Conservancy Hornby Island: $7,955 for Beulah Creek Salmon access improvement;

•Tsolum River Restoration Society in Merville: $19,000 for Comox Valley Regional Flow Monitoring Project;

