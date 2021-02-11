Comox Valley Community Foundation launches 2021 grant program

The Comox Valley Community Foundation will launch its 2021 COVID-19 Emergency Response Grants, available to local charities and not-for-profits, beginning Feb. 11.

The focus will remain on pandemic response and supporting those most impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Specifically, grants will support food security, homelessness, children and youth initiatives. While still focused on supporting vulnerable populations, 2021 grants are intended to also contribute to the longer-term sustainability of the organization or program, as well as address root causes.

“The need remains great within the Comox Valley, with the pandemic continuing to disproportionately impact the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Matt Beckett, CVCF president. “The pandemic has exacerbated issues and fundamental inequalities that were always there, and we are pleased to be able to roll out this program to both offer immediate relief and address longer-term requirements, with the assistance of the Comox Valley Regional District.”

The CVRD has contributed $100,000 from its Provincial Safe Restart Funds to the foundation to support the 2021 COVID-19 Emergency Response. The CVCF has also committed $60,000 from the Robert & Florence Filberg Funds for child welfare and religious organizations. It is expected that grants will be in the hands of successful applicants by mid-March.

“Promoting food security and supporting initiatives to address homelessness in the Comox Valley helps those members of our community that have been impacted the most by the pandemic. By partnering with the foundation, we’re able to see the results right here where we all live,” said Jesse Ketler, CVRD board chair. “Supporting organizations who are helping resolve issues locally creates a more resilient home for everyone.”

The application deadline is Feb. 25 at noon. Vww.cvcfoundation.org to learn more and to apply.

To supplement the funds available, the fFoundation has again opened its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund for donations from individuals and organizations. All donations made to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will be granted in full to charities working on response efforts in the community. Donations may be made online at

https://cvcfoundation.org/giving/make-a-donation/.

From 1996-2019, with the support of families, businesses and organizations that created endowed funds, CVCF awarded more than $3.2 million to over 170 local non-profits and 230 students. In 2020, CVCF added $1 million to that total – a proud accomplishment, but one that is humbling as there is much more work to be done.

FMI: www.cvcfoundation.org or call 250-338-8444.

Comox Valley Record