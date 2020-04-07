Comox Valley Classic Cruisers hitting the road to bring the community together

Residences, hospital, on the list to drive by Thursday night

A group of Comox Valley car enthusiasts is getting ready to roll Thursday night with the goal to bring the community together – at a distance.

Members of the Comox Valley Classic Cruisers are coming together with their classic cars to drive around the Valley, visiting some retirement homes and seniors residences before driving by the North Island Comox Comox Valley for the nightly 7 p.m. cheer for health care workers.

Club president Fred Tutt said the group will meet at the A&W on Ryan Road prior to touring Comox and Courtenay.

Following a drive-thru dinner where members will park their cars but practise physical distancing, cars will depart around 5:30 p.m. and head towards Comox Avenue.

“(We will go) left on Port Augusta, then onto Balmoral Avenue going by D’Esterre Seniors Housing, then right on Pritchard to go by Berwick Comox Valley, then left on Nordin Street, across from the mall,” explained Tutt, who noted all of the residences have been notified of the cruise, and some places will have residents out on their decks after dinner.

Following a drive-by of the Quadra Gardens retirement home, the cruisers will drive by The Views at St. Joseph’s. They will then drive on Back Road heading into Courtenay but will stop by the grounds at Glacier View Lodge.

From there, they will continue to the hospital for a drive-by at 7 p.m. to show support and say thank you to those working.

“We will continue on down Veterans Memorial Parkway to Headquarters Road … for a drive-thru of the Casa Loma Seniors Village.”

For more information on the group, visit cvclassiccruisers.com.

