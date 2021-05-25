Comox Valley, Campbell River breweries brewing for Pride

A collaborative brew between Ace Brewing and Gladstone Brewing in Courtenay; Land and Sea Brewing and New Tradition Brewing in Comox; Cumberland Brewing in Cumberland; and Beachfire Brewing in Campbell River is showing support to supporting BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ folks. Photo submitted

"It was important for us to show our support …"

Six mid-island breweries in Comox, Cumberland and Campbell River took community to heart when the brewers met in mid-April to discuss how they could best showcase the inclusive, diverse communities they served.

As beer makers, they decided to come up with a collaborative brew – the Love Wins Juicy Session IPA (4.5 per cent ABV, 20 IBU).

The six breweries, Ace Brewing and Gladstone Brewing in Courtenay; Land and Sea Brewing and New Tradition Brewing in Comox; Cumberland Brewing in Cumberland; and Beachfire Brewing in Campbell River, chose to brew Love Wins Juicy Session IPA as a funky and juicy beer just in time for the summer patio season.

In honour of the beer release, each brewery will be donating to Diversity in Brewing, a grassroots initiative dedicated to supporting BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ folks by providing an annual scholarship to Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ brewing students.

“It was important for us to show our support with us being brewers and Diversity in Brewing’s mandate being inclusion in the brewing world,” said Patti Savard, co-owner and brewmaster at New Tradition Brewing. “If we can help be a part of productive change it may as well start with our own industry.

“The Love Wins Juicy Session IPA is fun and very approachable,” she added. “It’s the perfect pairing (for patios) and at 4.5 per cent ABV with 20 IBU, the delicately-hopped brew is light and smooth with tropical and passion fruit characteristics. It drinks just like a pina colada.”

Jordyn Godin, assistant brewer at Land & Sea Brewing noted it is important for people to remember that the craft beer industry isn’t reserved for cis-men.

“A good pint can be both enjoyed and created by people of a much wider span of sexual orientations and gender identities.”

Love Wins Juicy Session IPA will be released on all six brewery patios on May 29 to kick off Pride Month. New Tradition Brewing will also have cans of the beer available for sale, along with specially designed t-shirts.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record