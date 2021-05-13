Comox Strathcona hospital board wants pathology service back

Dr. Aref Tabarsi, a general pathologist at the North Island Hospital Campbell River Hospital Medical Laboratory, spoke about the issue of service in the region at a meeting in February 2020. Black Press file photo

The board overseeing local hospital capital contributions is opting for direct communication rather than written over hopes to restore pathology services for the two North Island Hospital campuses.

The Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District, made up of elected representatives from the Comox Valley and Strathcona regional districts, has been writing in recent years following the move to replace pathology services at the two new hospital campuses with a private lab.

At their May 13 meeting, the choice for the board was whether to write a letter to the Minister of Health to intervene int the contract between Island Health and the Vancouver Island Clinical Pathology Consulting Corporation for pathology services at the North Island Hospitals, or the alternate recommendation from chief administrative officer Russell Dyson to have board chair Charlie Cornfield and vice-chair Doug Hillian engage with Island Health over contracting of clinical pathology service.

Brenda Leigh, an SRD director, had made the motion for the letter to the ministry calling for intervention, saying that the CSRHD had invested in the two new hospitals, which opened in 2017, only to see the pathology services soon replaced.

There was opposition not to the goal but to the means suggested.

“I’m not clear what the requested action is going to accomplish,” Hillian responded.

Jim Abram, another SRD director, preferred the letter approach calling for intervention because it would represent the input from all of the board.

“There is strength in numbers,” he said, later adding, “It never hurts to have a written record on file.”

However, others felt the board had already gone the route of writing letters.

Cornfield also said Island Health officials will be discussing the matter with Citizens for Quality Health Care, a citizens’ group in the region that formed in response to the replacement of the local pathology services.

RELATED STORY: North Island healthcare advocates demand inquiry into awarding of lab contract

Some on the board suggested both courses of action, though the motion to write the letter failed to pass. Of the 23 board members, only five supported it. Following the vote, a motion was made for an an amendment to the alternate recommendation that would have added a clause about writing a letter. As Daniel Arbour, a CVRD director, had stepped away, the vote was split 11-11 and failed to pass. Finally, the motion for Cornfield and Hillian to engage with Island Health over contracting of clinical pathology service passed.

RELATED STORY: ‘Bad blood’ over pathology issue, says Island Health medical director

At the board meeting last September, Leigh made a motion calling for general pathology services to be reinstated at the local hospitals. At the same meeting, Dr. Jennifer Grace, Island Health’s executive medical director for the area, spoke about pathology services, such as interpreting blood and bone marrow work, and how the need is often for more specialized service than what happens at local general pathology units.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.