Comox public hearing tonight for proposed four-building development

The proposal would be three four-storey residential buildings and one four storey mixed-use one.

A public hearing is set for this evening in Comox for a proposed four-building development within the town at 695 Aspen Road.

The meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Comox Community Centre is for Kelowna-based Highstreet Ventures Inc. proposal of three four-storey residential apartment buildings and one four-story mixed-use residential/commercial building.

The development would include 73 one-bedroom, one-bath units, 159 two-bedroom, two-bath units for a total of 208 market rentals and 24 for-sale condos. There would also be ground-floor commercial space for a total of approximately 1,000 square feet.

Highstreet is proposing $142,000 cash-in-lieu for the Town’s affordable housing reserve fund, to offer six units in the condo building at below cost as well as offering a portion of the ground-floor commercial space for a daycare.

In early February, some Comox residents expressed their opposition to the proposal, with a petition with more than 500 signatures from local citizens against the project presented to council.

“We as a group are not against development, but we are against the high density proposed,” Comox resident Rita Walls explained. “This project should not happen without community support.”

At the February meeting, Comox council approved first and second reading of the zoning amendment and phased development agreement authorization bylaw in order for the project to proceed to a public hearing.

