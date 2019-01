A public hearing is set for next month to consider a two-lot subdivision on Bolt Avenue in Comox.

On Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at council chambers (1801B Beaufort Ave.), the hearing will be held to consider Comox Zoning Bylaw Amendment 1894 to change the zoning of the west portion of 1961 Bolt Ave. to allow subdivision of the lands west of the existing house into a separate single-family lot.

For more information or how to submit comments in advance of the public hearing, visit Comox.ca.