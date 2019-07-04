Comox petting zoo re-opening following ringworm outbreak

Following an outbreak of ringworm in one of the animals at the Hands on Farm Petting Zoo in Comox last week, a veterinarian has given the remaining animals a clean bill of health.

The Hands-on Farm at the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park in Comox is open again to the public following a ringworm outbreak. File photo

Following an outbreak of ringworm in one of the animals at the Hands on Farm Petting Zoo in Comox last week, a veterinarian has given the remaining animals a clean bill of health.

As a result, the petting zoo – which was closed to the public on June 28 – will reopen Thursday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

On June 27, staff was advised the fungal infection had been confirmed in ‘Cosmo the Cow,’ at which time the farm was immediately closed and a veterinarian was contacted. The vet confirmed the presence of ringworm June 28.

RELATED: Ringworm outbreak closes Comox petting zoo

In a release, the Town noted during the closure, Hands on Farm staff carried out a thorough cleaning of the barn as per the Centre for Disease Control recommendations.

Ted Hagmeier, recreation director for the Town of Comox explained Cosmo has left and will not be returning to the farm, as decided by the cow’s owner.

Hands on Farm is located within Filberg Park and is open daily from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. rain or shine.