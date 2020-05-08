Comox now regulating hours of cannabis stores within municipality

Council approved the change prior to considering a third cannabis store application

Prior to the Town of Comox considering a third cannabis shop within its municipal boundaries, council approved regulating hours for all cannabis stores within the town.

At Wednesday’s council meeting, council voted unanimously in favour of establishing the Town’s right to regulate hours of cannabis stores.

The Town’s acting chief administrative officer Al Kenning told council the municipality assumed hours were regulated by the province, but it had come to light that the provincial government is not enforcing the hours of operation of cannabis stores in B.C.

“Before the Town considers another location, we want to give ourselves the power to regulate the hours of operation,” he added.

The Comox Business Regulation Amendment Bylaw No. 1882.04 would limit hours of operation of recreational cannabis retail store from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day with a residential or multi-family residential zoned parcel less than 50m from the outside of the perimeter walls of the cannabis store.

For a residential or multi-family residential zones parcel equal to or greater than 50m from the outside perimeter walls of the cannabis store, the operation would be allowed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Coun. Ken Grant wanted clarification on the motion, as he noted neighbours may believe council approved an application for Prime Cannabis, which has submitted an application for a store licence located at 278 Anderton Rd.

“If you read this (report), it sounds like we’ve approved Prime Cannabis,” he said.

Mayor Russ Arnott confirmed council is not approving the application at the meeting, rather, the Town is regulating hours.

The approval for the licensing of Prime Cannabis will be reintroduced to council for future consideration.

