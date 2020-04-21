Comox Nautical Days latest COVID-19 victim

Comox's Nautical Days, an August long weekend staple, has been cancelled for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott was all decked out in his finest pirate gear for the annual Comox Nautical Days Parade Aug. 5, 2019. There will be no parade, or any other Nautical Days festivities in 2020. Photo by Terry Farrell

Producer Dave Stevensen made the announcement via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

“Comox Valley – It is with a heavy heart we announce the cancellation of the Comox Nautical Days 2020 Festival,” reads the statement.

The decision was expected, after B.C. Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced the social restrictions in place would not be lifted in time for any large-scale events this summer. She made that announcement at her Saturday (April 18) COVID-19 update.

“Realistically, we will not be having those big events where people gather together this summer,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference. “This is a challenging time around our world and it’s not going to be easy for us to get out of it, but those types of large, mass-gatherings where we have lots of people together, this is not the time for that.”

The statement on the Nautical Days Facebook page supported Henry’s decision.

“We fully support this initiative as the health and safety of our family, friends, and the community is of the highest priority. We look forward to 2021 when we can all come together and celebrate our community. For now, we will use this time to get creative and begin putting together the best show ever for Nautical Days 2021.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to our committee members, volunteers, sponsors, performers, and fans as we are extremely grateful for your unwavering support.”

The Nautical Days committee will be contacting all those who have booked and prepaid for booths. For more information, go to https://www.comoxnauticaldays.com/

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca

