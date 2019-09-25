Comox mayor makes pitch for road funding

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott made a funding request for widening of shoulders on Comox Valley roadways during a meeting with Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott made a funding request for widening of shoulders on Comox Valley roadways during a meeting with Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

He cited Anderton north of Guthrie on the regional district side, as well as Knight Road as examples where road shoulders are narrow.

“Given that we have an active biking population combined with the ever-increasing use of electric bikes that help us to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, we need funding provincially to help us with the costs,” Arnott said.

He also attended a conference about ride sharing, which he said is needed locally, but doubts if the Valley will see it anytime soon, considering the red tape involved. Arnott spoke to a representative from Lyft, who said the Class 4 licence requirement is holding back applicants.

The convention started Monday and ends Friday.

The opioid overdose epidemic was the focus of conversation Monday at the BC Mayor’s Caucus. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy announced the province is providing $3.5 million to help communities deal with the overdose crisis. Local governments can apply for up to $50,000 in community wellness and harm reduction grants for projects such as community dialogues, needle distribution and recovery programs. Applications are available at communityactioninitiative.ca/grants-training. They will be accepted until Nov. 1.

Thursday’s agenda includes addresses by Premier John Horgan and Opposition Leader Andrew Wilkinson.