Comox marijuana bylaw vote set for today

A decision on a contentious Comox bylaw surrounding the plan to temporarily ban marijuana sales is set for third and final reading at council Wednesday afternoon.

The Comox Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1880 – an amendment to prohibit the sale of cannabis with the town – is on the council agenda for 5:30 p.m.

The recommendation from municipal planner Marvin Kamenz is that the bylaw be adopted, as the first of two steps to adapt to the pending federal and provincial legislation to legalize recreational cannabis use.

The second step will set some parameters around where and when retail sales can occur. According to Mayor Paul Ives, once the parameters have been established, the bylaw will be amended and licences will be considered for retail sales of marijuana in Comox.

Earlier this month, four people spoke at a public hearing – two in favour of the bylaw and two against.

At the conclusion of the public hearing, council had the opportunity to vote on the third reading of the bylaw. Count. Ken Grant proposed a motion to table the bylaw until tonight’s council meeting which was unanimously adopted.

The meeting is in the Town’s council chambers, 1801B Beaufort Ave.