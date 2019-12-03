Santa made an appearance Tuesday afternoon at a Christmas lunch for the Comox Valley Canadian Council of the Blind Comox Valley Chapter. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Comox luncheon features special guest

The Comox Valley Canadian Council of the Blind Comox Valley Chapter held its annual Christmas party Tuesday afternoon at the Comox Legion.

A special guest made an appearance prior to lunch being served.

For more information on the local chapter and the services they offer, contact Pat Chiquen at 250-339-3904.

