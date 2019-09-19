Comox hires former Nanaimo city manager as interim CAO

The position will be for an estimated six months

Al Kenning has officially been hired as the Town of Comox’s interim chief administrative officer.

The Town confirmed Thursday morning that Kenning has been hired for an estimated period of six months.

His duties as CAO include staff leadership in the Town until a permanent replacement for the former CAO is hired by council.

He will be focused on working with staff to ensure that work continues on council’s community priorities and that the Town continues to provide quality services for its residents.

RELATED: Town of Comox seeks new administrative officer

“Comox is a wonderful community and I am looking forward to working with council, staff and the community, to continue to advance community projects and priorities as identified by council,” he noted.

Earlier this week, council for the town announced former CAO Richard Kanigan is no longer working for the municipality.

In a press release, it was noted the town has decided to embark on a new direction for management of its organization.

Kenning has extensive experience as a professional public servant. He served with the City of Nanaimo for 26 years as city manager, general manager of corporate services and director of finance.

In his career, he also worked in several positions for the BC Lottery Corporation, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Office of the Auditor General of B.C.

“We are fortunate to have Mr. Kenning join the Town of Comox as interim CAO, and help us through this transition period,” said Mayor Russ Arnott in a press release.

“His extensive experience in the public sector, and local government in particular, will serve the Town well and we look forward to working with him.”

Kenning can be reached effective immediately during office hours at Comox Town Hall at 250-339-2202.