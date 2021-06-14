Comox firefighters battle ‘showy’ shop fire Saturday night

A 30x40 ft boat/car shop in the Little River area near Wilkinson Road was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived on scene. Photo by Comox Fire Rescue

Smoke could be seen throughout the Comox Valley

Twenty firefighters battled a large shop fire in Comox Saturday night which shot a column of black smoke in the air that was visible throughout the Valley.

Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner said a 30×40 ft boat/car shop in the Little River area near Wilkinson Road was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

“It was a fairly showy fire … there were propane tanks there and it was a complete loss,” he noted.

The fire took four hours to put out, but Schreiner added no other structures on the property were damaged and no one was injured.

“Thankfully the weather was damp and while there were a few trees that were scorched, we were able to keep the fire from spreading into the forest.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

