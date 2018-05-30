Comox Fire Rescue taking proactive approach to protect homes

With predictions of warmer than normal temperatures this summer across the province and extended periods of hot weather, Comox Fire Rescue is helping residents take a proactive approach to protecting their homes from potential fires.

Fire Chief Gord Schreiner said his department is entering its third year of selling wildfire protection kits – a gutter-mounted sprinkler system which helps protect homes from hot embers.

“The sparks from wildfires can easily travel one, two kilometres, and as many as four kilometres. If there was a fire in Comox in the Northeast Woods, sparks could be flying as far away as downtown (Comox),” he explained.

“Even with mutual aid, fire departments can get overwhelmed. Fort Mac is the perfect example – (the fire) started slowly, then 10 roofs caught on fire and soon the departments can’t keep up.”

With hot embers travelling far distances, a kit can help reduce damage by slowing down or stopping the ignition of a dry roof or surrounding area.

The kits come with two adjustable agricultural-grade sprinkler heads designed to conserve water and work on low pressure, two mounting brackets and two forestry-grade flat garden-type hoses.

The gutter-mounted system helps protect a home from hot embers by showering water on a roof and nearby area.

“It’s a really quick deployment tool … we have so many pocket parks where something could happen. Most people believe that firefighters will put them out – and we will – but our resources run out,” he added.

No ladders or tools are required for installation, and Schreiner noted one kit helps protect a standard size home.

In addition to the kits, he recommended residents be fire smart with their residence. He said cleaning gutters, reducing combustibles around the house and even removing or relocating certain landscaping from close to the home such as cedar bushes can help in case of a fire.

The kits sell for $154.99 each and are available at Comox Fire Rescue located at 1870 Noel Avenue. For more information, email firehall@comox.ca.