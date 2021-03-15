Comox examining capital and special projects budget

Comox council is examining its capital and special projects budget as part of their overall budgeting process, with some changes in costs for a handful of projects.

In a report to council during their March 10 special council meeting, Jordan Wall, the town’s chief administrative officer noted there has been an increase in the cost of the marina vending pads from $10,000 to $20,000, the inclusion of the marine services building which is set at $1.2M (with one million funded from grants), the removal of shoreline clean up project (it is being managed by an external group – set at $600,000) and the delay of Downey Avenue and Rodello Street paving (set at $730,650).

Additionally, Wall said there are a few themes that can be identified with projects being presented to council for approval: resurfacing, in-ground infrastructure and water metering; IT infrastructure and modernization of processes (a new town website which can host payments along with a part-time consultant to assist in the planning department).

The total capital and special projects budget is $9,930,000 with $3668,000 in total grant and carry-over funds. The town can transfer $445,000 from capital reserve for $5,817,000 in unfunded costs.

Council is set to approve expenditures in the capital and special projects budget for the 2021-2025 draft financial plan at the March 17 council meeting at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed through the town’s YouTube page at: https://bit.ly/3bNMmfp

