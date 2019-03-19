Comox council evaluates preliminary budget with proposed property tax increase

The Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association is looking to the future while evaluating its current infrastructure.

Audrey Craig and Tom Blackburn, association board members told Comox council during a presentation at the March 13 committee of the whole meeting the nine-acre park requires $60,000/year for operation over the next four years, which does not include funds for major capital projects.

Craig said the park features “hundreds of rock walls – some are failing.”

Blackburn noted for the most part, the buildings in the park are in good shape, but some are falling apart. The grape harbour needs to be replaced, he added, including the logs, structure and rock footage.

The goal of the presentation, explained the pair, was to keep council updated on the current status of the park and hear plans for its future.

Comox council received their first look at the Town’s 2019 preliminary budget Wednesday with a proposed 2.11 per cent municipal property tax increase as it enters the second year of its five year financial plan.

Clive Freundlich, the Town’s director of finance reminded council each year the tax burden shifts between property classes.

Last year, he created a strategy after reviewing the town’s infrastructure and projects to see how the town will look like 30 years out.

Councillors raised some questions around policing costs and the budget. Currently, as the town’s population sits below the 15,000 population threshold, they pay 70 per cent of their policing cost.

Once the population surpasses the threshold (predicted to happen around 2022), the town will be responsible for paying 90 per cent of the costs, an increase of $450,000.

Acting Mayor Ken Grant inquired about any plans within the budget to replace town hall.

Freundlich said they have plans for a major study of the design for a town hall in 2022, but there are currently no provisions other than a focused review.

Another budget highlight included the potential to create universal water metering with the town with grant funding, noted Freundlich.

Currently, residents can switch to a water meter, while others remain on a flat rate system. He added universal metering would not only simplify the billing system but would reduce the amount of water used as well. He added there is generally a 15 to 20 per cent overall reduction with the implementation of meters, and could save around $350,000 for the town.

The final budget is due by May 15; council will work on the overall financial plan at its regularly scheduled meetings prior to the due date.

