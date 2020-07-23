Comox council continues with virtual meetings

Size of council chambers a factor in not opening to the public

Comox council meetings will continue electronically as council chambers are too small to allow the public to attend safely due to COVID-19. Screenshot

Council meetings for the Town of Comox will continue to be virtual and closed to the public due to limitations around COVID-19.

Currently, meetings are conducted by electronic means with some councillors participating electronically; the public is not permitted to be in attendance.

At July’s council meeting, a ministerial order was approved to continue transparency, accessibility and accountability for council by allowing the public to hear and see meetings in-person through attendance at livestreamed events at d’Esterre Seniors’ Centre (1801 Beaufort Ave.); allowing the public to view the meetings through the livestream on the Town’s Facebook page and allowing the public to ask questions on agenda items via email or drop-off questions.

“This is going around to all the communities, but we’re in a bit of a unique situation here because we have a very small council chambers,” said acting mayor Ken Grant.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record