Comox closes facilities until further notice

In a co-ordinated effort with the Comox Valley Regional District and neighboring municipalities, the Town of Comox is taking precautionary measures aligning with the Public Health Agency of Canada and the BC Ministry of Health in their efforts to contain the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Comox Fire Hall will remain open for service; however, the facility is closed to the public. File photo

Town of Comox updates:

• The Comox Community Centre closed to the public at 3 p.m. Monday.

• Spring break camps organized by the Comox Community Centre will be cancelled after Monday’s camps. Staff will be available until 5 p.m. for parents to pick up children.

• The Comox Fire Hall will remain open for service; however, the facility is closed to the public.

• Comox Town Hall, the Finance and the Public Works buildings will remain open for service; however, the facilities will be closed to the public effective 4:30 p.m. Monday.

“The health and wellness of our residents and staff are our top priority, and by taking these precautionary measures based on science, we are doing our part to manage the spread of COVID-19,” says Mayor Russ Arnott. “We understand the impact this will have on families and our citizens during spring break. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation to ensure the communication of any new information as it becomes available.”

Comox Valley Record