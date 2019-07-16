Comox Change the Debate event set for Wednesday night in Marina Park

Helen Boyd is hoping for a show of solidarity Wednesday evening at Marina Park in Comox with other Canadians across the country to demand a federal leaders’ debate on climate change.

Boyd is the co-ordinator of the Comox Valley Nurses for Health & the Environment, the organization behind the local Comox Change the Debate event, set for July 17 at 6 p.m. in Marina Park.

“It’s a nationwide event along with the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment with a real request for the CBC as our national broadcaster to host a special debate on climate change and a Green New Deal for the October election,” she noted.

She said climate change has a massive impact on the health effects of the Canadian population.

The timing of the event Wednesday is to coincide with the six o’clock news, to send a clear message to the public broadcaster that they have both the power to organize a federal leaders’ debate and a responsibility to listen to Canadians.

In communities such as Victoria and Vancouver where CBC studios exist, citizens are expected to protest outside the doors of the studio.

As the Comox Valley does not have a studio, Boyd noted the event will serve as a photo opportunity which they will send to the CBC as another request.

She explained everyone is welcome to the non-partisan event, and she is encouraging people to bring banners and signs. She said to expect speeches, and organizers have extended invitations to all local federal candidates along with municipal politicians.

“We want to help people make an informed decision when they go to vote,” she added.

More information on the event can be found through the Comox Change the Debate Facebook page

